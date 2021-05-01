Clemson Football says 'Thank you!' to its new draftees

Five former Clemson football players were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft from Thursday to Saturday.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne went No. 1 and No. 25 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round on Thursday, respectively, while offensive lineman Jackson Carman was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 14th pick of the second round on Friday and wide receiver Amari Rodgers was taken by the Green Bay Packers with the 22nd selection of the third round on Friday.

Fellow receiver Cornell Powell rounded out Clemson’s 2021 draft picks when he was grabbed by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 37th pick of the fifth round on Saturday.

Clemson Football released a video on social media saying thank you and congratulations to its newest draftees:

