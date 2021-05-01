Grice's late home run allows Tigers to clinch series over Louisville

Caden Grice’s solo home run to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday, lifted Clemson to a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over No. 4 Louisville Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The win, coupled with Friday night’s victory over the Cardinals, allowed the Tigers (20-18, 14-12) to clinch the three-game series. They have now won five straight ACC games in a row.

Lefty Geoffrey Gilbert earned the win on the mound in relief of starter Keyshawn Askew, while right-hander Nick Hoffman recorded his second save of the season.

“It’s a huge confidence booster,” said Askew, who recorded nine strikeouts and gave up no walks in 6 2/3 innings of work. “As you know, we’ve kind of had our struggles here and there, but as long as we’re on the right page and as long as we keep playing the way we are, I can see really nobody stopping us. The confidence is through the roof right now and with the way we’ve been playing, it’s gonna be a great season.”

Clemson got on the board first in the first inning thanks to an RBI single down the third base line from Grice.

The Cardinals (22-13, 14-8 ACC) answered back in the top of the third with a single from catcher Henry Davis to tie the ball game, 1-1.

Louisville tacked on three more runs in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead thanks to two-run double by shortstop Christian Knapcyzk, who later scored thanks to an infield error.

Errors continued to be costly, this time for the Cardinals. Davis Sharpe scored the second run for the Tigers in the bottom of the fourth inning thanks to a throwing error.

In the fifth, Clemson tacked on another two runs to tie it up 4-4 as a sac bunt by Dylan Brewer and a fielding error allowed Grice to score.

Grice, who had three home runs and 8 RBIs in Game 1 of the series, then blasted a 1-2 pitch to the opposite field in the bottom of the eighth in what turned out to be the game-winning run.

Clemson is back in action Sunday in search of their second-straight series sweep at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. First pitch against the Cardinals is scheduled for 2 p.m.

—Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communication