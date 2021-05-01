Odds set for Lawrence's rookie season

May 1, 2021

The oddsmakers have set odds for a couple of the NFL’s newly drafted quarterbacks, including Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, has an over-under of passing yards at 4250.5, at PointsBet, while his over-under for touchdown passes is 24.5.

The only other quarterback with odds for passing yards and passing touchdowns right now is BYU’s Zach Wilson. The No. 2 overall pick by the New York Jets has a passing-yardage over-under 400 yards lower than Lawrence at 3850.5, while his passing touchdowns are at 22.5.

