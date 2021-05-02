Carman's reaction when he learns he's playing for his hometown team

Carman's reaction when he learns he's playing for his hometown team

Watch former Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman when he gets the word he is going to play for his hometown team.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected the All-ACC left tackle No. 46 overall Friday in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

