Carman's reaction when he learns he's playing for his hometown team

Watch former Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman when he gets the word he is going to play for his hometown team.
The Cincinnati Bengals selected the All-ACC left tackle No. 46 overall Friday in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Watch former Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman when he gets the word he is going to play for his hometown team.
The Cincinnati Bengals selected the All-ACC left tackle No. 46 overall Friday in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Clemson and Louisville combined to start the game with four home runs in the first inning, but Davis Sharpe’s three-run bomb to left field gives the Tigers a 5-3 lead at the end of one inning in Game 3 Sunday (…)
It’s always special for an NFL Draft prospect when they hear their name called and see their dream of playing professional football come true on draft day. But for former Clemson offensive lineman Jackson (…)
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported there could be some disappointing news for Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson. Prior to the start of Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, Schefter said, “There are people in (…)
All of Cornell Powell’s hard work – and patience – paid off during this past college football season, and again on Saturday when the former Clemson wide receiver was selected by the Kansas City (…)
It was an historic draft for Clemson that started with the first No. 1 pick in program history on Thursday and concluded Saturday with the fifth-round selection of Cornell Powell by the Kansas City Chiefs with (…)
A former Clemson offensive lineman is getting his shot in the NFL. Gage Cervenka, who played for the Tigers from 2016-’19, reportedly signed with the Chicago Bears, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. (…)
Houston Texans’ general manager Nick Caserio said Friday’s third-round pick of Stanford quarterback Davis Mills has nothing to do with Deshaun Watson and it is nothing more than creating competition. (…)
Five former Clemson football players were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft from Thursday to Saturday. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne went No. 1 and No. 25 overall to the (…)
Caden Grice’s solo home run to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday, lifted Clemson to a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over No. 4 Louisville Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. The (…)
Cornell Powell became the fifth Clemson Tiger selected in the 2021 NFL Draft when he heard his name called on Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs picked up the former Clemson wide receiver in the fifth round (…)