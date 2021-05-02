Clemson takes early lead thanks to good hitting

Clemson and Louisville combined to start the game with four home runs in the first inning, but Davis Sharpe’s three-run bomb to left field gives the Tigers a 5-3 lead at the end of one inning in Game 3 Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

After Louisville had three solo home runs in the top of the first, Clemson responded with five runs on six hits–five singles–to take a 5-3 lead. Caden Grice and Adam Hackenberg had back-to-back RBI singles with one out and then Sharpe hit a three-run bomb (374 feet) to left center field with two outs for the 5-3 lead.