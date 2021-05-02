Could Watson miss all of 2021?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported there could be some disappointing news for Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Prior to the start of Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, Schefter said, “There are people in league circles who believe Deshaun Watson will not play this season. There are people who believe his career in Houston is over.”

Watson requested a trade from the Texans in February, but Houston never listened to any offers. Then in March, the former Clemson quarterback learned he was being sued in civil court by 22 women who alleged sexual misconduct from Watson.

"There are people in league circles who believe Deshaun Watson will not play this season. There are people who believe his career in Houston is over."@AdamSchefter gives an update on the Texans' QB situation, including the status of Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/vWtQznr01H — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 1, 2021

