Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Tigers complete historic sweep of Louisville

By May 3, 2021 9:51 am

Clemson’s baseball team completed something on Sunday few thought they could do when its weekend series with No. 4 Louisville began on Friday.

They completed a three-game sweep. It marked the first time in its seven-year ACC history Louisville was swept by a league opponent.

Check out all the action from the Tigers’ 15-5 win on Sunday in Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery. LINK.

