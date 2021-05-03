Clemson adds future football opponent

By Will Vandervort | May 3, 2021 1:49 pm

Clemson Football announced on Twitter Monday afternoon it added an opponent to its 2026 Football schedule.

The Tigers added Georgia Southern to their non-conference slate.

The Eagles will fill up Clemson’s non-conference schedule for 2026. The Tigers are already scheduled to play at LSU on Sept. 5, Charleston Southern on Nov. 7 and rival South Carolina on Nov. 28.

We've added a game against Georgia Southern to our slate at Death Valley in 2026. The last time we welcomed the Eagles was in 2018, when Justyn Ross caught three passes for 103 yards. You might remember 57 of those yards. 👇 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rZXDQSFQee — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 3, 2021

