Clemson adds future football opponent

Football

By May 3, 2021 1:49 pm

By |

Clemson Football announced on Twitter Monday afternoon it added an opponent to its 2026 Football schedule.

The Tigers added Georgia Southern to their non-conference slate.

The Eagles will fill up Clemson’s non-conference schedule for 2026. The Tigers are already scheduled to play at LSU on Sept. 5, Charleston Southern on Nov. 7 and rival South Carolina on Nov. 28.

