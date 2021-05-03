Meyer admits shocking claim about Etienne pick

It is not often a college or an NFL coach talks about the one that got away. In fact, it almost never happens.

However, that is exactly what Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer did during his Saturday press conference. Though the new NFL head coach admitted he was excited and pleased to get former Clemson running back Travis Etienne with the No. 25 overall pick, he said the Jaguars really coveted Florida receiver Kadarius Toney for that pick.

“I’ve got to know him over the last couple weeks and obviously with my connection with Coach [Dan] Mullen and those guys,” Meyer said. “I just think, if you watch him play, he’s a human highlight reel.”

However, Toney came off the board at No. 25, leaving the door open to select Etienne. Meyer said earlier in the press conference they plan to use Etienne as a running back and as a wide receiver, a role they felt Toney could also play for them.

“We talked about that,” Meyer said.

Though the Jacksonville coach admitted Toney is not much of a running back.

Etienne can catch the ball, though. He set a Clemson record for a running back this year with 48 catches for another record 588 yards.

So it appears Meyer did get his guy. Now, he better make sure Etienne does not think he did not.

