Sign of the times: Player transfers from one playoff team to another

The state of the current transfer landscape in college football was epitomized on Monday with a player jumping ship from one of last season’s College Football Playoff teams to join another.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams announced on Monday that he plans to transfer to the team the Buckeyes lost to in January’s CFP National Championship — Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide.

A former four-star recruit ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2019 class, Williams played in every one of Ohio State’s games the last two years, including the national title game against the Tide.

In his two seasons with the Buckeyes, the St. Louis, Mo., native tallied 15 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams will be immediately eligible to play his upcoming junior season thanks to the NCAA formally approving new transfer rules last month that will allow all college athletes to transfer one time without having to sit out a season.

This transfer case is just another sign of the times in college football.

