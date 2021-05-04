Most intriguing Tigers to watch for in next year's NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday and five Tigers were drafted, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He became the first former Tiger in history to be picked No. 1 overall in an NFL Draft.

With the 2021 draft over, some are turning their attention to the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN had some of its writers list who might be some of the more intriguing prospects for next year’s draft from every top 25 team.

Clemson has several players who could find themselves in position to be drafted in the first round next year.

Depending on how he comes back from spinal surgery, which kept him out all of last year, wide receiver Justyn Ross has to be in the mix from the offensive side of the ball.

The defense will have several players who could possibly earn first-round draft status.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas probably has the highest upside, given his raw talent and ability. Cornerback Andrew Booth has a done of potential, especially if he can stay healthy and become consistent.

Then there is another guy, who ESPN lists as it most intriguing player to watch from Clemson when it comes to next year’s NFL Draft.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!