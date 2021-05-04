Notre Dame's Kelly values Rodgers, Powell picks

This past year was considered to be somewhat of a down year for Clemson at wide receiver.

With Justyn Ross lost for the season due to spinal surgery in the off-season, Joseph Ngata in and out of the lineup with an abdomen issue and Frank Ladson suffering from foot issues, the Tigers just did not have all the playmakers at wide receiver they normally have.

But do not tell that to Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. He thought Clemson did just fine with Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell as its No. 1 and No. 2 receivers.

Rodgers led the ACC with 77 catches for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns, while Powell caught 53 passes for 882 yards and seven scores.

Kelly was asked Monday during his post NFL Draft Zoom call what players stood out or who he thought were great value picks in the draft. He immediately thought about Clemson’s top two receivers from the 2020 season.

“I think when you go across the board, some of the guys that influenced us more than anything else will probably be some of the receivers at Clemson,” he said. “I think one of them was taken a little bit later in the draft. I thought that was a great value pick. I think a couple of guys at Clemson stood out to me in that perspective.”

Rodgers was drafted No. 85 overall in the third round by the Green Bay Packers, while the Kansas City Chiefs drafted Powell in the fifth round with the 181st pick.

In Clemson’s two games against the Irish this past season, Rodgers and Powell teamed up to catch 26 passes for 475 yards and two touchdowns.

Powell caught six passes for 161 yards in the first meeting, including a 53-yard touchdown from D.J. Uiagalelei. He also had four catches for 59 yards in the ACC Championship Game.

Rodgers caught eight passes in both games, while tallying up 134 yards in the regular season meeting and 121 yards in the ACC title game. He caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence in the ACC Championship Game.

