ACC coach goes on rant about limited crowds

An ACC head coach was not happy following their game on Tuesday night.

Louisville baseball head coach Dan McDonnell made his opinion clear on limited capacity stadiums after a bounce back 7-2 win over second-ranked Vanderbilt Tuesday night.

The Cardinals currently allow 20-percent capacity at Jim Patterson Stadium which puts them at 800 fans. But the Kentucky Derby this past weekend allowed 50-percent capacity with 51,838 fans at Churchill Downs just down the street from Louisville’s campus.

McDonnell did not mince words in his comments to WHAS 11 in Louisville on Tuesday night.

“I’m ready to open this place up, I’m not going to lie, I am frustrated. We are an outdoor sport, I mean let’s go people,” McDonnell said. “Turn on the Derby, look at the Master’s, watch the games in the SEC and other ballparks.”

The Cardinals played at Clemson this past weekend, as the Tigers swept Louisville in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Clemson allows more than twice as many fans with 34-percent capacity for baseball with 2,119 fans and could add more soon.

But other schools in the SEC allow full capacity for spring sports like Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Louisville is currently in position to host an NCAA Tournament Regional and likely a Super Regional as a top-eight seed but McDonnell wants the school to reconsider limited crowd sizes before he gets too excited.

“It’s an outdoor sport if you want to risk it, then risk it, I am tired of playing games without people in the stands,” McDonnell said. “So, let’s open it up and let our fans come and enjoy some Louisville baseball and then I’ll be a little more excited to host a regional because unfortunately I haven’t had a regional atmosphere yet, right? Do we not agree?”