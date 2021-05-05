Clemson ‘dream school’ for 4-star West Coast wideout

With Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall on board, Clemson is looking to take one more receiver in the 2022 class.

So far, only one uncommitted receiver holds an offer from Clemson, and that is Spearman (Texas) four-star Brenen Thompson. But if the Tigers opt to expand their board moving forward, one name to keep an eye on is Portland (Ore.) Westview four-star Darrius Clemons.

Clemson continues to keep in touch with the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder.

“Just staying in contact,” Clemons said to The Clemson Insider of what he’s been hearing from the Tigers. “I know they’re taking another receiver in my class and I’m one that they’re still recruiting.”

Clemons, who has collected 30-plus offers, feels the Tigers are among those showing him the most love at this stage of his recruiting process.

“I would say Clemson, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Georgia,” he listed.

In March, Clemons announced a top 10 comprised of Auburn, Arizona, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Michigan, Penn State, Southern Cal and Stanford, though he says his top group has changed a little bit with the new offers he’s received since then. Alabama, Florida and Georgia all offered him in April.

Clemons has set up visits to Auburn, Michigan, Penn State and Southern Cal, and he is looking to visit Clemson at some point as well.

“Yes that’s the plan,” he said.

An offer from the Tigers would be a dream come true for Clemons.

“Clemson is my dream school so that would be awesome,” he said. “At the same time I still have to go about my recruitment.”

Clemons is ranked as a top-250 national recruit in the 2022 class by all the major services, with the 247Sports Composite rankings tabbing him as the No. 151 overall prospect in the country, No. 20 wide receiver nationally and No. 1 player from the state of Oregon.

Clemons is committed to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks