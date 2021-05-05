TCI adds Dodd as full-time staff writer

Alex Dodd, who has worked with The Clemson Insider as a student worker since the summer of 2017, officially joined the TCI staff today as a full-time writer.

“We are very excited to announce that Alex is coming on board fulltime,” TCI publisher Robert MacRae said. “We hired Alex as a student worker the day we learned he was going to enroll at Clemson, after following his work for several years. He has done an outstanding job working with us over the last four years.

“Adding a third fulltime staff member will help us continue to provide the most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting. As Dabo likes to say the best is yet to come.”

Dodd, who is currently a senior at Clemson, joined the TCI staff in July of 2017. He is a graduate of Travelers Rest (S.C.) High School. Despite his youth, Dodd has accumulated a wealth of experience in sports broadcasting and journalism since he was 12-years old, when he started the Dodd Sports Network.

“I’ve felt like a part of the TCI family since I met Will and Robert in middle school and am excited to officially come on board full time,” Dodd said. “I’ve enjoyed every moment from the 2018 National Championship to hanging out with the TCI team and can’t wait to make more memories this summer.”

In 2014, Dodd helped with the launching of the “Devildog Sports Network.” There he did play-by-play for men’s and women’s basketball, softball, baseball, and football games. He also gained experience in marketing and ad sales.

In February 2016 he launched the “Alex Dodd Show” on 1580 WDAB in Travelers Rest. The show began as a 30-minute program and grew to a 2-hour segment on Saturday mornings. The show gained access to radio row at the ACC Football Kickoff.

Dodd is also heavily involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes where he interned this summer among many other things.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!