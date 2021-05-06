CBS writer much higher on the Tigers than ESPN

It looks like the national media has already started to spin the narrative about who the top teams in college football are going to be this fall.

CBS Sports’ writer Chip Patterson released his “post-spring top 25” on Wednesday afternoon. His top 10 is as follows:

  1. Alabama
  2.  Clemson
  3. Oklahoma
  4.  Ohio State
  5. Georgia
  6.  Iowa State
  7.  North Carolina
  8.  Oregon
  9. Texas A&M
  10.  Cincinnati

On Tuesday, ESPN ranked the Tigers No. 4 in its power rankings.

