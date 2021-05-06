Clemson makes the cut for 5-star target

Clemson has made the latest cut for one of its five-star recruiting targets.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Daylen Everette further narrowed down his recruitment on Thursday evening, dropping a top five featuring Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina and Oregon.

Everette is rated as a five-star according to the 247Sports Composite, which tabs him as the No. 7 cornerback and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder previously announced a top 12 in January that included the aforementioned schools along with Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Everette received an offer from Clemson last summer and traveled to campus last month to attend the spring game last. The Tigers hope to get him back in town for the program’s “Elite Retreat” event from June 12-13.

Georgia is slated to host Everette for an official visit from June 18-20.

Everette, who is committed to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game, transferred to IMG Academy ahead of his junior season this past fall. He originally attended Norview High School in Norfolk, Va.

