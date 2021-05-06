Emerging Alabama recruit hopes to impress at Clemson camp

Clemson is showing interest in an emerging prospect from Alabama who has seen his recruitment pick up of late while showing out on the camp circuit.

Class of 2023 cornerback Dale Miller from Alabama powerhouse Hoover High School has collected several Power Five offers in the past week and figures to receive many more in the future as he continues to gain exposure.

The 6-foot, 170-pound rising junior is on Clemson’s recruiting radar and plans to compete at the first session of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 2.

Miller hopes to impress the coaches at the camp, and there is a lot he wants to show the staff about himself as a player when he works out.

“I’m dedicated, smart,” he said. “When we go one-on-ones, I love to compete. Great teammate to anybody that is out there and needs help. If they need information, I can help them. All types of stuff like that.”

One of Miller’s high school coaches has been in contact with Clemson assistant Todd Bates, Miller’s area recruiter for the Tigers.

“That he liked my game and that he really wanted to see me compete in front of him at the camp,” Miller said of what he heard from Bates through his coach.

Since last Wednesday, Miller has scored offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Arizona State and Southern Cal. UAB was first to offer two weeks ago.

Clemson is one offer that Miller really covets and has his sights set on trying to earn moving forward.

“That’s one of my dream schools,” he said. “I really want to go there. I like it. I feel like it has a family atmosphere. I know it’s got good education. Their football program is awesome.”

It’s very early in the process for Miller, and he has plenty of time to make his college decision, but an offer from the Tigers could lead to a commitment.

“I’m taking the process slowly,” he said. “But if I get Clemson, I think that’s where I would really want to go.”

Florida State and Oregon are a couple other schools showing interest in Miller, who has also scheduled trips to Alabama on June 5 and Auburn on June 11.

