Lee would like to see Doug Kingsmore full for South Carolina game

Following Tuesday’s win over Vanderbilt, Louisville head baseball coach Dan McDonnell went on a rant, saying enough was enough. He wants to see Louisville open things back up and allow fans back in the stands.

“I’m ready to open this place up, I’m not going to lie, I am frustrated. We are an outdoor sport, I mean let’s go people,” he said. “Turn on the Derby, look at the Master’s, watch the games in the SEC and other ballparks.”

The Kentucky Derby hosted 58,000 fans this past weekend in Louisville, while there were big galleries at the Master’s last month, plus the Atlanta Braves have opened things on the MLB front and LSU and other SEC schools are now seating full capacity in their stadiums.

Though he was not as frustrated as McDonnell or go on any kind of rant, Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee admitted it would be nice for Clemson to continue to add more fans and have as many Clemson fans as they can by the time they play rival South Carolina next Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

“However many they would let in the stadium, we sure would like every seat to be filled with a Clemson baseball fan from here on out,” Lee said following Wednesday’s 9-2 victory over USC Upstate.

Clemson had 1,580 fans attend Wednesday’s game. However, Clemson is allowing 2,119 fans into Doug Kingsmore at the present time, 34 percent of what the ballpark can hold. Though that is almost three times as much as what Louisville is allowing for its home baseball games, Lee and the Tigers would love to see more if the University will allow it.

Besides playing the Gamecocks, Clemson will host Duke May 20-22 to close out the regular season. Clemson has already increased capacity at Doug Kingsmore twice since the season began and both increases came in the last three weeks.

“It means a lot to our players to feel that homefield presences and that homefield advantage,” Lee said. “We got one of the best fan bases in the country, so we sure would love to have as many as we can here supporting our guys.”

The Tigers hit the road on Friday to take on Georgia Tech in a three-game series in Atlanta. First pitch in Game 1 is set for 6 p.m.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!