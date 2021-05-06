SEC coach calls out Jimbo

Jimbo Fisher would probably like to take back what he said regarding Alabama and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during an appearance Wednesday at the Houston Touchdown Club.

After hearing the backlash from Alabama fans and those around the country, Fisher is now starting to hear it from his SEC brethren.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who like Fisher coached under Saban, got on to Fisher for “calling out the GOAT in the middle of another championship.”

Fisher was asked by an A&M fan on what it would take to beat Alabama.

“We’re going to beat his ass when he’s there, don’t worry,” Fisher reportedly said via the Houston Chronicle.

Here we go again. 🤦‍♂️ calling out the 🐐 ⁦In the middle of another championship?!?!? ⁦Good luck ⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ Just went on the wall in the weight room in TTown https://t.co/thzGuy1LCj — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) May 6, 2021

