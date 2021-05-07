Jones' graduation is 'a tribute to his mom'

Though he will be playing football for a different Tiger in 2021, former Clemson linebacker Mike Jones will always be a Clemson Tiger.

The Nashville, Tenn., native cemented that status on Thursday when he officially graduated from Clemson University.

“It’s huge. My family always emphasized the importance of getting my degree, and to finally achieve it is so important to me and my family,” Jones said to The Clemson Insider.

What made the day even more special for Jones was how happy it made his mother, especially with Mother’s Day coming up on Sunday.

“She was so happy. It’s been a long time coming,” Jones said. “This has been super important to her since I was a recruit and for me to go and achieve it in three years was a great accomplishment and tribute to who she is and the man she raised me to be.”

The Nashville native played in 10 games for the Tigers in 2020, while starting seven of them. He recorded 30 tackles from his strongside position, including four tackles for loss. He also had two interceptions.

The 6-foot, 220-pound backer had 52 career tackles (8.0 for loss) at Clemson, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and 0.5 sacks.

Jones entered his name into the transfer portal on Jan. 25, and on Feb. 10 announced he was going to transfer to LSU.

The former Clemson linebacker says he plans to move to Baton Rouge later this month, sometime around May 20, to begin summer workouts.

Jones says Clemson will always have a special place in his heart and he has a lot of great memories from being there, from being a part of a national championship team in 2018, to playing for another national title in 2019 and to winning three straight ACC Championships along the way.

However, his fondest memory came in last year’s season opener.

“I think it would have to be my first game starting against Wake Forest,” Jones said. “That was something I dreamed about since I was a little kid and will never forget.”

–Will Vandervort contributed to this story

