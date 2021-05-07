Saban has a little fun with Fisher's comment

It is talking season in college football and right now the War of Words is in the SEC West where Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban are having a little fun with it.

After Fisher told to the Houston Touchdown Club on Wednesday his team was going to kick Saban’s butt while he was at Alabama. On Thursday, Saban got his opportunity to respond at a Team Focus event.

“In golf,” Saban asked back.

Then Saban was a little coy with reporters.

“Well, I am sure there will come a day, you know. But he was talking about, football? Wow. He use to be on my noon-time basketball league. You know we are no longer partners when it comes to that.

“No, they have a really good team and a really good program and they are getting better and better all the time. There are a lot of challenges in the SEC and they are certainly one of the up-and-coming programs. He has always been a great coach and he did a great job when he was with us. He has had a great career as a head coach, so it is going to be a challenge for us, no doubt, when we have to play them.”

"In golf?" *laughs* "Is that what he was talking about? In football? 🤣 Nick Saban's response when I asked him about Jimbo Fisher's "beat his a$$" comment. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Zm9iMLQTAZ — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) May 7, 2021