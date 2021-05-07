Tigers set athletic record with 18th straight win

Clemson softball extended its win streak to 18 to become the first women’s program in school history to reach that mark.

The Tigers edged out the orange 4-2 in the first game of a three game series at Skytop Softball Stadium in Syracuse, N.Y.

Cammy Pereira gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth with a one-run single through the right side to score Morgan Johnson. She finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.

Eleventh-ranked Clemson improved to 38-4 overall and 27-4 in the ACC.

Valerie Cagle (24-3) earned the win with a complete game as she allowed five hits, two solo home runs, walked one and struck out ten.

Syracuse opened up the game with a two-out solo home run by Neli Casares-Maher to give it a 1-0 lead after one inning.

Clemson responded with a pair of runs in the top of the third to take its first lead on a two-run homer by Mackenzie Clark to give it a 2-1 advantage.

The Orange bounced right back in the bottom of the inning with another solo home run by Paris Woods to tie the game at 2-2.

In the following frame, Pereira came through for the Tigers with a one-run single through the right side that scored Johnson to give them a 3-2 lead they would not relinquish.

In the top of the seventh Clemson added some insurance with a run scoring single by Johnson to bring Carlie Shannon home and give it the final lead of 4-2.

Clemson returns to action on Saturday with a double header against Syracuse beginning at 1 p.m. at Skytop Softball Stadium in Syracuse, N.Y.

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!