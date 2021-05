By Will Vandervort | May 7, 2021 6:43 pm

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with The Clemson Insider Friday, as his oldest son, Will, graduated from Clemson University at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

Swinney got to be a proud dad instead of a head football coach. Watch the video below.

—Alex Dodd contributed to this story

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!