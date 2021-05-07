You'll be surprised which Tigers are not in early 2022 mock draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is barely a week old and the projections for the 2022 NFL Draft are already coming out.

ESPN’s Todd McShay released his first mock draft for next year and who he did not have in his mock draft from Clemson is more of a surprise than who he did.

Just one current Tiger was listed in his mock draft, and that is defensive end Xavier Thomas. You can see where McShay listed Thomas below.

As for who he did not have listed that could be possible first-round picks next year were wide receiver Justyn Ross, cornerback Andrew Booth and defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

WAY-too-early 2022 NFL mock draft. It’s a soft launch but we have to start somewhere, right? https://t.co/qaN5Xk5mOp — Todd McShay (@McShay13) May 6, 2021

