4-star defender FaceTimes with Clemson, set for visit

A four-star athlete from Kansas has been getting a lot of attention lately from Clemson.

Class of 2022 prospect Jaren Kanak of Hays (Kan.) High School is hearing frequently from defensive coordinator Brent Venables and had a FaceTime call with the Tigers this week.

“They’ve been showing some interest for a couple weeks now, and I’ve been talking to Coach Venables the most on the phone quite a bit,” Kanak told The Clemson Insider. “I actually just had a group FaceTime with the whole staff (Tuesday) and they just kind of said that they were interested in me and showed me around the place and told me what they have to offer.”

Kanak – the No. 1 prospect in the state of Kansas per 247Sports – will soon get to see what Clemson has to offer in person as he is set for an unofficial visit on June 1.

The Dabo Swinney Football Camp kicks off with its first session on June 2, so Kanak may decide to work out in front of the staff while on campus.

“They said that if I wanted to camp, I could,” he said. “They kind of gave me the option. So, we’ll see what happens when I get down there.”

Kanak (6-2, 210) has collected close to 20 offers and is being recruited primarily as a linebacker by most of his suitors, while the Tigers view him as a linebacker-safety hybrid.

“Clemson, they like me on the defensive side of the ball at some type of safety or linebacker position,” he said.

Kanak plans to start cutting down his recruitment when the NCAA dead period ends, and recruits can start hitting the road again for visits beginning June 1.

“I’m definitely going to narrow things down as visits go and probably prioritize my top schools for my visits this summer,” he said, “and I’ll probably go from there.”

Following the Clemson visit, Kanak is slated for a visit to Nebraska the first weekend in June, while he is in the process of scheduling other trips for the remaining weekends next month.

As he gets on different college campuses to check out schools and meet with various coaching staffs, Kanak will be keeping an eye on some things that will be important to him when he makes his college decision down the road.

“Obviously every school is going to have great facilities and that type of thing,” he said. “But I’m mostly looking for the program that I can see myself building and developing myself the best in, and then the relationships I’ve built with those coaches and how they plan on using me and that type of thing.”

Clemson could emerge as the frontrunner for Kanak if it extends an offer moving forward.

“That definitely really would sway things a little bit in their direction,” he said. “Clemson’s kind of been my dream school since I was a little kid. So, that’d definitely be a dream offer. It would definitely be an exciting one.

“I think really highly of the program. I really love what they’ve done in the past and especially what they do with building the character of their players, and they have a really strong foundation with that. The PAW Journey thing that they got going is really cool. I really like the program.”

