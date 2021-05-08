Athlon's ACC Coast Division prediction will surprise you

Athlon Sports took an in depth look at the ACC Coastal Division and their pick for who Clemson will play in the conference championship game this December.

All of their analysts think the Tigers will advance to Charlotte but they are split on who the opponent will be.

Athlon’s Steve Lassan, Mark Ross and Ben Weinrib all sided with Miami with a slight edge over North Carolina and its quarterback Sam Howell.

But, they all left room for for the Tar Heels to win the division in case D’Eriq King struggles to get back from injury.

Nicolas Ian Allen went with North Carolina and Sam Howell because of the “big IF” surrounding King and the Hurricanes in head coach Manny Diaz’s third season.