NFL Network host excited to see Lawrence vs. another top pick

Good Morning Football host Kay Adams made her opinion clear about which quarterback matchup she is eager to watch this fall.

The NFL Network star says Trevor Lawrence’s Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Zack Wilson’s New York to face off against the Jets this NFL season in what looks to be a hot ticket matchup.

The former Clemson standout Lawrence earned the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft while the former BYU quarterback Wilson was selected second overall by the Jets.

“The No. 1 and No. 2 picks get to square off, that’s right, Zach Wilson and our guy Trevor Lawrence and I am here for a Jags-Jets rivalry,” Adams said. “It could be that if these two quarterbacks are as good as we expect them to be.”

Adams thinks there will be a little bit more juice in the game because of analysts like Chris Simms that claimed Wilson was a better quarterback than Lawrence and should have been the first player taken in the draft.

“I like that we will get to see them and it has some extra juice thanks to the Chris Simmses of the world if you will,” Adams said. “A lot of people have said Zach is better than Trevor and will end up being better than Trevor.”

The most exciting element for Adams is the proposition of an odd rivalry between the Jaguars and Jets that could develop because of the two rookie quarterbacks.

“Everyone in the audience is so thirsty and parched and everybody will be salivating over this matchup,” she said. “On the Jets side they will want to prove that Zach Wilson is better than Trevor Lawrence. I’m just here for a weird rivalry and this could be that so I’m excited to see this.”