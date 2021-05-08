Peach State receiver sets Clemson visit

Clemson will get a talented young wide receiver prospect from the Peach State on campus next month.

Debron Gatling from Milton (Ga.) High School announced on social media that he will visit Clemson on June 6.

Just a rising sophomore in the class of 2024, Gatling has already compiled a double-digit offer list that includes Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Duke, Michigan State, Minnesota and UCF.

Gatling (6-2, 185) was named to the 2020 MaxPreps High School Football Freshman All-America Team following last season. He is committed to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.

