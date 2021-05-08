Tigers one win away from ACC Championship

Clemson softball moved within one game of clinching an ACC Regular Season Championship, thanks to a 4-2 victory over Syracuse Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader in Syracuse, New York.

After the Orange led for much of the day, the Tigers rallied with four runs in the bottom part of the game to win its women’s athletic department record 19th straight game. Clemson came into Saturday needing to win both games of the scheduled doubleheader to clinch its first ever championship in just the program’s second full year.

Marissa Guimbarda put Clemson on top in the top of the fifth inning when she launched a bomb to center field for a two-run shot, giving the Tigers a 3-2 lead at the time. It turned out to be the game-winner.

JoJo Hyatt then doubled with two outs a few moments later to score Alia Logoleo, upping the lead to 4-2.

Clemson (39-4, 28-4) scored its first run in the top of the third inning when Ansley Gilstrap scored on a fielder’s choice from Logoleo, which cut the Syracuse lead to 2-1.

Milllie Thompson record the win for the Tigers in six innings of work. After giving up two runs in the second inning, she settled down and kept the Orange at bay. Regan Spencer came in and recorded the save in the seventh inning.

The second game of the doubleheader was scheduled to begin 30 minutes after the completion of the first game.