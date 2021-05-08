Yellow Jackets walk off Clemson to take series

Georgia Tech defeated Clemson 6-5 with a two-out walk off homer by Justin-Henry Malloy to right field in the bottom of the ninth inning to clinch Game 2 of the three game set.

Geoffrey Gilbert suffered the loss with two third of work allowing one hit and one run in the frame.

Clemson fell to 22-20 overall and 16-13 in the ACC.

Georgia Tech jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second thanks to a two run homer to left by John Anderson and a run-scoring double by Cameron Turley.

Clemson got a run back on a solo shot to left by Bryce Teodosio to cut the deficit to 3-1 in the top of the third.

In the bottom of the fourth, Tres Gonzalez singled through the right sided to score Turley and extend the Yellow Jacket lead to 4-1.

But, the Tigers continued to chip away with a run on a groundout by James Parker to cut it to 4-2 in the top of the fifth.

Clemson tied the game in the sixth with a pair of runs on two hits. Kier Meredith tied the game with a deep fly ball to right that scored Davis Sharpe and evened the score at 4-4.

Parker gave the Tigers their first lead in the top of the eighth with a two-out double that scored J.D. Brock to give Clemson its first lead 5-4.

Georgia Tech evened the score in the bottom of the eighth on a one run single by Jake DeLeo.

Then Malloy walked it off for the Yellow Jackets with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to earn a 6-5 win and clinch the series.

The Tigers hope to salvage the season finale in Game 3 on Sunday at 1 p.m.