Analyst sees first Heisman in Clemson's future

Is this the year Clemson takes home its first Heisman Trophy? An analyst from Pro Football Focus thinks so.

PFF’s Austin Gayle predicts that Clemson rising sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will win the Heisman this season.

“D.J. Uiagalelei is my pick for Heisman 2021,” he said, per a post from the PFF Draft account on Twitter.

Uiagalelei showed he is capable of being a Heisman-caliber signal-caller in his two starts last season, when he led Clemson to the largest comeback in Memorial Stadium history in his first career start vs. Boston College on Oct. 31 and a week later, passed for 439 yards at Notre Dame – the most yards ever thrown against the Irish by an opposing quarterback.

The California native finished his freshman campaign with 914 yards and five touchdowns against no interceptions across 10 games, while also rushing for 60 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries.

Will the Heisman finally land in Clemson? pic.twitter.com/vwHoVhIHHQ — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) May 8, 2021

