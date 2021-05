By Staff Reports | May 9, 2021 7:54 am

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Clemson’s Cornell Powell in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft last week.

And though Powell might have been a fifth-round pick, don’t think the Kansas City Chiefs are not expecting big things from the former Clemson Tiger.

The Chiefs went to Twitter this morning to explain how excited they are to have the All-ACC wide receiver from Clemson.

A scary addition to the Legion of Zoom 😤 pic.twitter.com/j5PMMQUWAU — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 8, 2021