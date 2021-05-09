Clemson softball wins first ACC Regular Season Championship

Alia Logoleo made sure Clemson brought home its first ACC Regular Season Softball Championship to Tigertown on Sunday.

Logoleo had a career day as she hit three home runs, drove in 10 runs overall and was 4-for-4 at the plate, as the 11th-ranked Tigers downed Syracuse 19-2 to clinch the series and the league’s regular season championship.

Her 10 RBIs were the most by any player in Division I softball this season and of course were a Clemson record for one game. Clemson’s 19 runs were two shy of the school record of 21 the Tigers set against Maryland last year in Clemson.

Logoleo made sure there was no drama at Skytop Stadium in Syracuse, New York in the fourth and final game of the weekend series — a series the Tigers won 3-1. The Orange rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning on Saturday to delay the Tigers’ date with destiny with a 7-6 victory, which snapped the Tigers’ 19-game winning streak.

With one out, in the top of the first inning, Logoleo hit a three-run shot to left field to put the Tigers (40-5, 29-5 ACC) up 4-0 at the time.

After Clemson increased its lead to 6-0 in the second inning and loaded the bases for Logoleo with one out, she lifted a grand slam to right center field for a 10-0 lead.

The Tigers led 11-0 after two innings, and then Logoleo hit her third home run of the game, this time a two-run blast to center field, giving the Tigers a 13-0 lead through three innings.

Logoleo doubled in the top of the fifth inning to put Clemson up 14-2, while driving in her 10th RBI of the game. The Tigers added five more runs after Logoleo’s double before the game was called after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Cammy Pereira went 3-for-4 at the plate and scored twice, while McKenzie Clark also scored two runs and went 2-for-3 with a double. Ansley Gilstrap was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and also scored twice.

The Tigers finished the afternoon with 17 hits, while Millie Thompson picked up her second win of the weekend. She allowed just two runs on six hits, while fanning seven in four innings or work.

The Orange fell to 20-23 overall and 12-20 in the ACC.

As the ACC Regular Season Champion, Clemson will be the top seed in next week’s ACC Softball Tournament in Louisville. The Tigers’ first game will be on Thursday at 11 a.m.

–Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

