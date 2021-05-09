Elite RB excited to visit Clemson, says the Tigers are ‘different’

Clemson is set to get one of the nation’s top running backs on campus as soon as the NCAA dead period is lifted this summer.

The dead period ends May 31, and on June 1, Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity four-star Justice Haynes will make his first-ever visit to Clemson.

Haynes – the country’s No. 3 running back in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings – spoke with The Clemson Insider about his upcoming trip to Tigertown.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “I have a really good relationship with Coach C.J. (Spiller), the whole coaching staff over there and Coach (Tony) Elliott. I’m looking forward to meeting them in person, continuing to build this relationship.”

Clemson’s staff is expressing a substantial amount of interest in Haynes, who has rushed for more than 3,700 yards and scored 46 total touchdowns through his first two seasons at Blessed Trinity.

Said Haynes of what he has heard from the coaches: “That I really fit the offense and that I can be something special there, and that they really like me and what I’m about.”

Haynes is very high on the Tigers, as well, and says Dabo Swinney’s program sticks out to him for several different reasons.

“Clemson’s a prestigious program,” he said. “They’ve done great things on and off the field, and they’re different. They stand out differently because their whole recruiting process in general is just different, the way that they recruit people and the way that they’ve put people in the league, what they’re about, but most importantly the academics and the family aspect with what Coach Dabo has built over there.”

Along with Clemson, Haynes has scheduled unofficial visits to Georgia (June 2), Alabama (June 3), Ohio State (June 7), Stanford (June 19), Notre Dame (June 21) and LSU (June 22).

The top-100 national prospect says his recruitment is “wide open right now” and he will make his college decision “just whenever I feel like the time is right.”

“I’m just taking it slow, putting it in God’s hands and just letting him lead me in the right direction,” he added.

Clemson, which typically begins dispensing offers to the rising junior class in the summer, would jump to the top of the list for Haynes if it joins his list of around two dozen offers.

“It would mean a lot, and Clemson’s going to be high on my board,” he said. “I like what they’re about. I love the way that they go about things and I love the conversations I’ve had with them. It would mean a lot to me.”

Haynes is ranked as the No. 62 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

