Higgins takes to Twitter to set record straight

Former Clemson wide receiver took to Twitter to clear the air on something that happened during his freshman year in Tigertown.

Not sure why Tee Higgins wanted to tweet this Sunday morning, but the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver set the record straight on those that accused him and Clemson of cheating when he was a freshman.

Y’all remember my freshman year at Clemson when someone on Twitter tried to say I bought a mclaren😂 like I had money for that joint… smh someone find that post lol — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) May 9, 2021

Someone helped him out by finding the tweet.

Lmao 😂 how this trailer in a strip mall even got Mclaren’s in the first place? pic.twitter.com/11paABxhdq — 🐻 (@56to7) May 9, 2021

