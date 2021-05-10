3 Tigers Named All-ACC

Jacob Bridgeman, Turk Pettit and Colby Patton were all named to the All-ACC men’s golf team on Monday. All three are significant reasons Clemson is ranked third in the nation and is the number-one seed in the NCAA Kingston (Tenn.) Regional next week (May 17-19).

It is the second All-ACC selection for Pettit, who was named as a freshman in 2018, and the first for Bridgeman and Patton. No All-ACC team was selected in 2020, as play was stopped in early March due to the pandemic. It is the third time in the last five years there has been an All-ACC team that Clemson has had at least three selections.

Bridgeman leads the nation in scoring average at 69.24, on pace to be a Clemson single season record. He has six top 10 finishes, including two medalist honors, in his seven tournaments this year. The native of Inman, SC has 16 under-par rounds, including 13 in the 60s, among his 21 total rounds this year. He is an incredible 40-under-par for his 21 rounds. He ranks third in the nation according to Golfweek and seventh by Golfstat.

Pettit has a 70.28 stroke average so far this year and is ranked 12th by Golfstat and 17th by Golfweek. The native of Auburn, Ala. has five top 10 finishes in six tournaments so far this year, and has nine under-par rounds, including six in the 60s. He had a fourth-place finish at the Valspar and a third-place at the John Hayt in consecutive tournaments in March.

Patton is third on the team in stroke average this year with a 71.19 figure. He has three top 10 finishes in seven tournaments and has 12 under-par rounds, including eight rounds in the 60s. His best finish was a sixth-place at the John Hayt. His victory against his NC State opponent clinched the Tigers semifinal match play victory at the ACC Tournament two weeks ago.

Colby joins his father as All-ACC players in Clemson golf history. Chris Patton was named to the team three consecutive years (1988-90). The Pattons join the Nimmers (Tony and Bryson) as the only father-son All-ACC golf families in Clemson history.

–courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

