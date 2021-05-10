Clemson coach earns Coach of the Year honors

For the ninth time in a fifth different decade in his celebrated career, Clemson men’s golf coach Larry Penley has been named the ACC Coach of the Year. The announcement was made Monday morning on the ACC Network”s Packer & Durham television program.

Penley, who will retire at the end of the season, led the Tigers to the ACC Championship two weeks ago in dramatic fashion, as the Tigers had a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over second-ranked Florida State in the match play championship.

The victory gave Penley a 10th ACC championship in his 38-year career. Penley is now tied for third for the most ACC titles among Clemson head coaches regardless of sport. Bob Pollock had 11 in men’s indoor track and Dr. I.M. Ibrahim had 11 in men’s soccer. Penley is tied with former Clemson men’s tennis coach Chuck Kriese with 10.

With his ninth ACC Coach of the Year honor, Penley is now tied for first in Clemson sports history with Pollock, who was honored nine times as coach of the year for men’s indoor track. In addition to this year, Penley was named ACC Coach of the Year in 1987, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2003, 2004, 2007 and 2016. He is the only Clemson coach and one of just two coaches in ACC history (Karen Shelton, UNC women’s lacrosse) to be named ACC Coach of the Year in five different decades.

This year Clemson has won four tournaments, with all four coming over the last five events. The team is 99 strokes under par for the seven tournaments so far this year and has posted a 74-9 record against the field in those tournaments. Clemson has a team counting scores stroke average of 69.96, second best in the nation, and on pace to be the best in school history. The Tigers also lead the nation in par three scoring and rank seventh in scoring on par four holes.

His ACC Tournament championship was the 83rd of his career, most in league history. He also has 86 second-place finishes and 306 Top fives in his 518 career tournaments (508 stroke play and 10 match play).

Clemson enters NCAA Regional Tournament in Nashville, Tenn. as the number-three overall seed in the nation, the top seed at the regional.

Clemson is ranked third in the nation by Golfstat and Golfweek, and fourth by the Collegiate Golf Coaches Association.

–courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

