New Clemson offer out

By Gavin Oliver | May 10, 2021 1:33 pm

Clemson has extended its latest scholarship offer to a standout defensive lineman from the Sunshine State.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard four-star defensive end Nyjalik Kelly announced the offer on Twitter.

Kelly (6-5, 240) is ranked as high as the No. 6 strongside defensive end and No. 101 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

In just six games during his pandemic-shortened junior season in 2020, Kelly recorded 13 sacks and 21 tackles for loss.

Kelly committed to Florida State in August 2020 before reopening his recruitment last month.