New Clemson offer out

Clemson has extended its latest scholarship offer to a standout defensive lineman from the Sunshine State.
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard four-star defensive end Nyjalik Kelly announced the offer on Twitter.
Kelly (6-5, 240) is ranked as high as the No. 6 strongside defensive end and No. 101 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.
In just six games during his pandemic-shortened junior season in 2020, Kelly recorded 13 sacks and 21 tackles for loss.
Kelly committed to Florida State in August 2020 before reopening his recruitment last month.
Blessed to receive an offer from university of Clemson @coachski_ @CoachVenables @TEAM_TATE_FLA @Dillard_DHS @SWiltfong247 @AABonNBC @SleeperAth1etes pic.twitter.com/2XVMvY5K2o
— nyjalik kelly (@nyjalikkelly) May 10, 2021