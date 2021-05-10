South Carolina President in more hot water

University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen has found himself in more hot water after his speech at this past week’s commencement ceremony.

In an email to Gamecock students and faculty obtained by The Clemson Insider Caslen apologized for sharing a quote from Admiral William McRaven without attribution.

Caslen took responsibility for the “oversight” in the statement and said, “I sincerely apologize to Admiral McRaven, someone I knew and respect, our graduates, their families and the entire university community for to leading by example.”

This comes a few days after he took heat for mixing up his words and congratulating the newest “alumni from the University of California.”

