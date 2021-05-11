Clemson player pegged as breakout candidate by draft analyst

Draft analyst thinks Clemson defensive back could be in for a breakout season in 2021.

Jordan Reid, a former quarterback and coach at North Carolina Central University and current senior NFL draft analyst for The Draft Network, is high on Clemson rising junior cornerback Andrew Booth:

#Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. is a special athlete that has unique body control. One of his best traits is how natural he is at attacking the ball out of the air. 2021 breakout candidate. pic.twitter.com/iiN7cQJAR0 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) May 10, 2021

Both enters the 2021 season credited with 36 tackles (2.5 for loss), five pass breakups, two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) across 24 games over his first two campaigns with the Tigers.

The Dacula, Ga., native was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020 when he tallied 30 tackles (2.5 for loss), four pass breakups, two interceptions, a sack and a 21-yard fumble return for touchdown in 11 games (four starts).

Booth is widely considered a potential first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

