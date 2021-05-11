Lee: 'We are fighting like crazy to get into the postseason'

Lee: 'We are fighting like crazy to get into the postseason'

Baseball

Lee: 'We are fighting like crazy to get into the postseason'

By May 11, 2021 10:42 pm

By |

Clemson got RBI hits from Kier Meredith, James Parker and J.D. Brock, as well as solo home run from Dylan Brewer as the Tigers beat rival and No. 14 South Carolina, 7-2, Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The victory was big for a Clemson team that desperately needed a win to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee met with the media after the game and talked about the win over the Gamecocks and much more.

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!

, , , , , , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
12hr

Clemson softball won the regular season ACC title on Sunday at Syracuse but the team is not finished with its championship quest. Now the Tigers are set travel to Louisville, Ky. on Wednesday to play in (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home