Lee: 'We are fighting like crazy to get into the postseason'

By Will Vandervort | May 11, 2021 10:42 pm

Clemson got RBI hits from Kier Meredith, James Parker and J.D. Brock, as well as solo home run from Dylan Brewer as the Tigers beat rival and No. 14 South Carolina, 7-2, Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The victory was big for a Clemson team that desperately needed a win to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee met with the media after the game and talked about the win over the Gamecocks and much more.

