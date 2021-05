By Will Vandervort | May 12, 2021 11:38 am

The Clemson baseball team got a huge, 7-2, win over rival South Carolina Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The Clemson Insider’s Bart Boatwright was able to shoot all the action from the Tigers’ victory over the 14th-ranked Gamecocks.

Check out the Clemson win in this photo gallery. LINK

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!