Cagle honored by Player of the Year recognition, ready for postseason

By May 12, 2021 5:02 pm

The Clemson softball team wrapped up the regular season on Sunday and claimed its first ACC Regular Season Championship in its first full season.

Now the Tigers are set to play the winner of Georgia Tech and Syracuse in the ACC Tournament on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Valerie Cagle, who received the ACC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards on Tuesday met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the awards and preview this weeks ACC Tournament at Ulmer Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

