Clemson commit has made himself valuable to MLB scouts

A Clemson football and baseball commit has a difficult decision looming in the near future.

North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.) two-sport standout Bubba Chandler recently opened up to the Athens Banner-Herald about the latest MLB Draft projections that have him as a high first round pick and what it means for his future.

The latest draft projections have Chandler as a solid first round pick and one has the high school senior being picked as high as ninth in the first round.

“I am a little surprised,” Chandler told Ryne Dennis. “Coming into the year I was slated as a second or third round guy, but the guys who were putting me at that number only saw me over the summer and they didn’t realize that I added nearly 40 pounds and kind of grew into my body.”

Chandler put on the extra pounds and improved his velocity on the mound to 97 miles per hour on his fastball which has made him much more valuable to major league teams.

He set a school record with 17 strikeouts in the Georgia AAAA state playoffs last week and hopes to bring a state championship back to North Oconee before he decides where his future will be.

Chandler has not made a decision yet about whether he will continue to play football and baseball at Clemson or turn pro but knows it will all make sense soon.

“I switch my mind every day,” Chandler said. “But when the time comes, I’ll know what to do.”

