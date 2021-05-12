How much of a difference can Lawrence make in Jacksonville?

Dan Hanzus of NFL.com recently released its way too early power rankings and he does not seem too high on how Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne will impact the Jaguars success on the field.

Hanzus questioned how big of a difference the most impactful the game’s most important position can change the outlook of a franchise in year one.

He ranked the Jaguars No. 30 in the NFL, two spots ahead of where they finished after a 2-15 season that secured the first overall pick. But Hanzus also compared Lawrence to another NFL standout that entered the league to widespread acclaim.

“So, really now: How much better does Trevor Lawrence make the Jaguars?,” he said. “This was a team that lost its final 15 games last season to secure the No. 1 overall pick and the right to select Lawrence, the most hyped prospect to come out of college since Andrew Luck.”

In Luck’s first season with the Indianapolis Colts, he took the team from 2-14 go 11-5, a massive turnaround in any sport.

This led Hanzus to leave the door open for Jacksonville to make a huge splash this season and possibly compete for a playoff spot.

“It is not crazy to think Jacksonville could be competing for a playoff spot come December,” he said. “We have to see it happen first, but Lawrence could change everything.”

