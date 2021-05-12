Swinney believes Etienne is the perfect situation in Jacksonville

Travis Etienne might have the least amount of weight on his shoulder than any of the 32 players taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Why?

Because he has Trevor Lawrence.

Etienne was selected No. 25 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on April 29, and usually being picked in the first round of a draft comes with a lot of expectations and pressure, and the former Clemson running back will likely feel some of it.

However, because Lawrence was taken No. 1 overall by the Jags earlier in the draft, he will deflect some of the attention of Etienne. At least that is the way Dabo Swinney sees it.

“It is just awesome. It really is. It is just one of the coolest things,” the Clemson coach said on Out of Bounds with Qualk & Kelly Tuesday on The Roar: 105.5 FM in Clemson. “You think about it, you are the first pick of an organization. You are the face of the franchise. You are going in and there is so much expected of you. It is like the perfect scenario for Travis. He has got that long hair blond that is kinda out in front and is kinda of going to deal with all that stuff and Travis can just go play ball.”

Etienne and Lawrence have played together the last three seasons at Clemson. The two helped lead the Tigers to the 2018 National Championship and to three straight ACC titles while sharing the backfield together. They both won ACC Player of the Year honors, with Etienne winning it twice in 2018 and 2019, while becoming All-Americans as well.

Now the Jaguars are hoping they can do the same in Jacksonville.

“He has instant chemistry with Trevor. It is just really cool they can do it together and be able to continue what they started here at Clemson,” Swinney said. “They are going to be awesome, and I can’t wait. Let them have a little time but get some feedback from Urban [Meyer]. He is going to love these guys.”

