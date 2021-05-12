The rematch we've been waiting for

By Staff Reports | May 12, 2021 10:04 am

Finally there is a rematch.

There will be a rematch between Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa. The two faced off in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, a game Lawrence and Clemson won 44-16 over Tagovailoa’s Alabama squad.

Everyone thought the two might face off again in the 2020 CFP National Championship, but Tagovailoa suffered a serious hip injury, as Alabama fell short of reaching the CFP for the first time.

But the wait is over, as Lawrence’s new team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, will travel to London on Oct. 17 of this year to play Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.

Of course, the Dolphins also have Lawrence’s former 2018 Clemson teammate, Christian Wilkins, playing on the defensive line.

In the 2019 CFP National Championship, Lawrence outplayed Tagovailoa. The then freshman completed 20-of-32 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Tagovailoa threw two interceptions, including one A.J. Terrell returned for a touchdown.

Tagovailoa finished the game with 295 passing yards on 22-of-34 passing. He threw two touchdowns and was intercepted twice.

That night in Santa Clara, Calif., Lawrence became the first freshman since 1985 to lead his team to a national championship.

Jaguars return to London to play the Miami Dolphins on October 17th A matchup we always had circled – Tua vs Trevor 👀 https://t.co/lfPJW2odKf — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) May 12, 2021

