Watson may be working on settlement with accusers

For almost three weeks now, no news has come out of either side in the Deshaun Watson civil cases.

When news first broke that the Houston Texans quarterback was being sued for sexual misconduct and assault by 22 women, it was in the news almost every day for more than a month. Press conferences, social media posts, accusations from both sides, it was a circus as both sides tried to win in the court of public opinion.

Then suddenly everything went quiet, which indicates the two sides are finally done playing games and have got down to business and are trying to settle the case.

If everything can be resolved before training camp begins in late July, it will allow Watson to be traded to another team, which the former Clemson quarterback asked for at the end of the 2020 season.

NBC Sports Peter King offered up some odds on who might be receiving Watson’s services based on when his legal issues are resolved.

According to King, if they’re resolved before the start of training camp, Watson will become available — and the Dolphins and Eagles likely will be the two teams at the front of the line.

When the Watson cases are resolved, he likely will be suspended by the NFL under the same principals Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was suspended back in 2010.

Roethlisberger was initially suspended for six games, but then he was able to get it knocked down to a four-game suspension at the start of the 2010 season.

Everyone will have to wait and see what punishment the NFL hands down to Watson.

