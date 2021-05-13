One of nation’s top corners sets Clemson visit

One of the nation’s top cornerback prospects has locked in a visit to Clemson next month.

Roswell (Ga.) four-star Ethan Nation will make an unofficial visit to Clemson on June 4, he told The Clemson Insider.

Nation (6-0, 170) is the No. 10 cornerback in the 2023 class according to both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite rankings, the latter of which considers him the No. 110 overall prospect in the class regardless of position.

The rising junior lists more than 40 offers already, including offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon and Southern Cal.

While this will be Nation’s first visit to Clemson as a recruit, he has attended multiple games at Death Valley as a spectator, as his sister is a former Clemson Rally Cat.

Having experienced the game-day environment numerous times, Nation hopes to add an offer from the Tigers moving forward.

“It would mean a lot, taking that I grew up watching them a lot,” he said. “My sister went there. I’ve been to a lot of their games. Just how the fans interact with each other and how the atmosphere is, it would mean a lot.”

Nation has also scheduled visits to a number of other schools after the dead period concludes at the end of May, including Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Oregon and Southern Cal.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks